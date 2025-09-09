Listen Live
‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff Starring Tracy Morgan Announces Release Date

Tracy Morgan stars in "Crutch" coming to Paramount on Nov. 3.

Published on September 9, 2025

SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Tracy Morgan is returning to the small screen in a spinoff of the CBS hit The Neighborhood. Morgan will star in Crutch, playing Harlem store owner Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, who has to make room for his son and daughter when they move back into his house.

Morgan starred in The Last OG from 2019 to 2021 with Tiffany Haddish playing Tray Barker, but has made just a few TV appearances since. Morgan has already been on The Neighborhood, playing a different character in an episode from 2022. On that episode, “Bro Money, Bro Problems,” he played Curtis, Calvin’s brother, who won the lottery.

Looks like Morgan will return to The Neighborhood as Crutch in an episode to set up the new show. That will air on Nov. 3, and Crutch will subsequently air on the same night, dropping all eight episodes at once on Paramount+. Crutch also stars Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts), Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), Adrianna Mitchell (Snowfall), Adrian Martinez (The Amateur), Braxton Paul (Sesame Street) and Finn Maloney (Suncoast).

Calvin is played by Cedric the Entertainer, who has signed on as the new show’s executive producer.

Last year, he spoke to Variety about the spinoff and another show set in the universe.

“I’m excited to be expanding our ‘The Neighborhood’ universe by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan,” said Cedric The Entertainer. “This new character is the close cousin to my character Calvin Butler, and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch, a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home, and let’s just say there will be several comedic complications.”

The Neighborhood airs its final season starting on Oct. 13. Watch the trailer for Crutch below:

