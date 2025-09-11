Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

Source: Hoch Zwei / Getty

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors About Working On New Music

Jay-Z is responding to reports about him working on new music. The rapper personally reached out to Cash Cobain and Memphis Bleek to correct their statements about his alleged upcoming album.

Taking to X, Cobain wrote that he had gotten off the phone with Hov, who said he’s “absolutely not dropping an album.” The phone call happened a week after Cobain claimed the rapper was going to “shake the world” with new music. In the latest episode of ROC Solid, Bleek also revealed that Jay-Z called him to clear things up. The rumors about JAY-Z’s alleged new album began after Memphis Bleek claimed his longtime friend was back in the studio working on something new. During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, Bleek recalled a conversation he had with Hov while they were at the final show of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour” in Las Vegas.

“I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse,” Bleek said. “He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”

In his latest episode of ROC Solid, Bleek spoke to Cam’ron about the situation and revealed that JAY-Z also called him., ‘Yo Bleek, when the last record you heard of mine that the album dropping?’ I said, ‘N***a chill. Let’s just call it wishful thinking.’ He was on the phone trying to find out if [Young] Guru was leaking some s**t to me. I’m like, ‘Nah I can’t tell on my dawg Gu.'”

Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy For Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamer is now a two time Emmy winner. That’s thanks to “The Apple Music Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar,” which earned him the Creative Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction. He and fellow music director Tony Russell received the award—one of seven for which the show was nominated. Other Creative Emmys winners included the 2024 Grammys broadcast, for choreography, and SNL 50: The Anniversary Special in several technical categories.

Beyoncé’s Netflix special did not bag any awards last night, though she won her first Emmy last month in a special category for the show’s costumes. The Creative Emmys are designed to honor those behind-the-scenes, before the main awards gala a week later.

Lamar won his first Emmy in 2022 for his role in the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.