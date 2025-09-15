Listen Live
Local

Highway Closure Alert

Houston Avenue Bridge undergoing emergency repairs following being hit for 3rd time in Sept.: TxDOT

Published on September 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Katy Freeway traffic converge on metropolitan heart in Houston, Texas. Urban skyline towers over sprawling expanse.
Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway in Houston will be closed as crews work on repairs to the Houston Avenue Bridge, which has been struck multiple times in recent months. The closures will affect the I-10 Katy Freeway from Shepherd Drive to Durham Drive and from Antoine Drive to Shepherd Drive. Drivers can use alternate routes such as the I-610 North Loop or the Eastex Freeway to avoid the closures. The bridge repairs are part of the White Oak Bayou elevation project, aimed at reducing flooding along the freeway, and are expected to continue until 2028 or early 2029.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night
Music

Lizzo Explains Why She Might Not Release Her Album”Love In Real Life”

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

MLB: SEP 07 Phillies at Marlins
Sports

Viral ‘Karen’ Steals Home Run Ball From Young Phillies Fan

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close