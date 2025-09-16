Beyoncé Thief Arrested

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

An arrest has been made in the case of Beyonce’s stolen music and tour plans, nearly two months after the incident occurred in Atlanta. Kelvin Evans, 40, is accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing bags containing unreleased music and footage intended for Beyonce’s tour. The theft took place just before the start of her Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta. The stolen items were taken from a vehicle rented by Beyonce’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, at a downtown Atlanta parking garage.

