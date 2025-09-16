Listen Live
Entertainment

Beyoncé Thief Arrested

Arrest made in theft of unreleased Beyonce music during Atlanta tour stop

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Atlanta
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

An arrest has been made in the case of Beyonce’s stolen music and tour plans, nearly two months after the incident occurred in Atlanta. Kelvin Evans, 40, is accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing bags containing unreleased music and footage intended for Beyonce’s tour. The theft took place just before the start of her Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta. The stolen items were taken from a vehicle rented by Beyonce’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, at a downtown Atlanta parking garage.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night
Music

Lizzo Explains Why She Might Not Release Her Album”Love In Real Life”

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close