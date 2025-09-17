Listen Live
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Authorities urge those who use trails to remain aware of their surroundings

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape
Source: General / Radio One

A body was recovered Tuesday from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street, marking the third discovery in a Houston waterway this week. The recent string of incidents has raised concerns among residents and city officials, as questions grow about safety and oversight along the bayous.

So far in 2025, at least 12 bodies have been found in local bayous, with causes ranging from accidental drownings and criminal activity to weather-related incidents like flooding. Each case is being investigated individually, but the frequency of these discoveries has drawn increased public attention.

Officials acknowledge the challenges of patrolling Houston’s vast and winding bayou system, which spans hundreds of miles. They are urging residents to remain vigilant near waterways and to report any suspicious activity immediately to authorities.

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mookie Betts Hosts Celebrity Softball Game At Dodger Stadium To Celebrate Black Heritage Night
Music

Lizzo Explains Why She Might Not Release Her Album”Love In Real Life”

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

AV
Good News

How Can I Trust God More Despite Uncertainties?

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close