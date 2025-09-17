Why You Need These Designer Cargos From Bibhu Mohapatra In Your Closet Right Now

Source: Victor Pagan / Getty

Bibhu Mohapatra’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway was a reflection of what so many of us IT girls already know – glamour and everyday style are a match made in fashion heaven. Long celebrated as a red carpet favorite, Bibhu has built his reputation on gowns that turn heads.

And this NYFW season, he paired those striking gowns with denim, cargos, and separates designed for everyday wear. Everything was inspired by modern women.

NYFW: Bibhu Mohapatra’s Spring/Summer 2026 Is Color, Style, & Everyday Glamour

Colors pulsed across the collection: chartreuse, rich indigo denim, royal purples, reds, pinks, and multicolored satins that shimmered under the lights. Models of color worked the catwalk throughout the show, bringing a welcome note of diversity and a nod to the designer’s overall philosophy of inclusivity.

As the models walked down the runway, it was hard not to miss the styling touches – cool sunglasses, purses tucked just right, statement necklaces, and side-swooped hair paired with polished beauty moments. Across 43 looks, Bibhu featured blazers, skirts, jackets, long tunics, gowns, and pants.

The cargo pants became the star for me. They were unexpected, yet made so much sense and grounded the collection in a modern, wearable way.

The cargos were versatile, chic, and struck that perfect balance between cool and sophisticated. The kind of piece you can wear with heels to channel your inner “that girl,” or style with sneakers for a streetwear vibe.

NYFW: Bibhu Mohapatra Honors Indian Women Trailblazers & Feminine Modernity

After the show, I asked Bibhu what inspired this season. He said 20th-century women in India. “Yes, it stems from the 20th century of India,” hw shared. “The trailblazers – and then taking it into a modern lens. How do we represent the 21st-century woman? I’m trying to build a bridge between that.”

Standing in his screen tee and indigo jeans, Bibhu looked every bit like the man behind this balance of edge and elegance. The celebrity designer continued, “There are a lot of incredible Indian women – doctors, engineers, painters – who paved the way. We don’t always talk about them, but I wanted to capture that energy.”

When I asked if he felt like he took risks in his recent NYFW collection, he didn’t hesitate: “Yes.” He added, ‘If we present an idea in a more authentic way, it resonates.”

NYFW: Bibhu Mohapatra’s Spring/Summer 2026 Show Brings Out Celebrities, Fashion Insiders, & It Girl Influencers

The front row proved the collection is resonating. Abby Phillips, Sherri Shepherd, Claire Sulmers, Tenicka Boyd. Jackie Aina, the Yusefs, and more were in the room, leaning into the energy of the show. And me, of course—taking notes and plotting how to make those cargos mine.

That’s the brilliance of Bibhu Mohapatra: he’ll give you gowns that stop traffic, but he’ll also slip into your everyday life with separates that feel rich. His Spring/Summer 2026 cargos are exactly that – fashionable, funky, and forever tailored.

And that’s why you need them in your closet right now.

