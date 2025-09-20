Listen Live
BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

Published on September 20, 2025

White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
Source: GOUPI CHRISTIAN/robertharding / Getty

The Houston Police Department has confirmed that a body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou on Saturday morning, marking the fifth such discovery in less than a week. Authorities responded to the scene near Hirsch Road and Clinton Drive shortly before 9 a.m. after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.

According to HPD, a kayaker was navigating the waters of Buffalo Bayou when they noticed a body floating nearby. The kayaker immediately contacted emergency services, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and other first responders.

At this time, the identity of the victim remains unknown, and authorities have not released any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death. An investigation is ongoing to determine what may have led to the individual’s presence in the bayou and whether foul play is suspected.

This latest discovery adds to a troubling trend in Houston. The body is the fifth found in a bayou in the past seven days, raising community concerns and prompting increased scrutiny from both law enforcement and the public. HPD has not confirmed whether the cases are connected.

Police are urging anyone with information related to this case or other recent discoveries to come forward. As the investigation continues, the community awaits answers and reassurance regarding safety around the city’s waterways.

Earlier this week, Jade “Sage” McKissic, a 20-year-old University of Houston student, was reported missing on September 11, 2025, and found dead in Brays Bayou.

