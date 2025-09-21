Mariah Carey x SZA Collab Coming

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

SZA and Mariah Carey sparked collaboration rumors after exchanging heartfelt messages and gifts on social media. SZA sent Carey a bouquet of roses with a note expressing gratitude for her influence. Carey praised SZA as one of her favorite artists, leading to speculation of a potential collaboration. Fans eagerly anticipate a possible joint project ahead of Carey’s upcoming album release. The prospect of these two powerhouse voices coming together has fans excited for what could be a historic musical moment.

Mariah Carey reveals SZA sent her flowers and a heartwarming message in new Instagram Story:



"MC, I'm so grateful for the love you have shown me. You've been a MASSIVE influence and inspiration to me and so many ppl! I can't wait to hear the new album next Friday! Hope we can…

SZA will interview Mariah Carey for Apple Music.



Out Sept. 24 at 6pm ET/3pm PT. pic.twitter.com/LuZCN4ot9h — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 21, 2025