Mariah Carey x SZA Collab Coming

SZA and Mariah Carey Tease New Collab

Published on September 21, 2025

SZA in Jordan Brand gear 2
Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

SZA and Mariah Carey sparked collaboration rumors after exchanging heartfelt messages and gifts on social media. SZA sent Carey a bouquet of roses with a note expressing gratitude for her influence. Carey praised SZA as one of her favorite artists, leading to speculation of a potential collaboration. Fans eagerly anticipate a possible joint project ahead of Carey’s upcoming album release. The prospect of these two powerhouse voices coming together has fans excited for what could be a historic musical moment.

