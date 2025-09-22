Listen Live
News

More Shrimp Recalled

Nearly 85,000 more bags of frozen shrimp have been recalled after FDA warnings tied to possible Cesium-137 exposure.

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dried shrimp at a stall in the San Juan market in Mexico City.
Source: Al Gonzalez / Getty

According to KHOU,

WASHINGTON — Nearly 85,000 more bags of frozen shrimp sold at Kroger and affiliated grocery chains have been recalled due to concerns over potential contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive material that can increase the risk of cancer with long-term exposure.

AquaStar (USA) Corp., based in Seattle, issued the voluntary recall on Sept. 19 after the Food and Drug Administration flagged three shrimp products that may have been prepared or stored under conditions that could allow for contamination. No illnesses have been reported.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Toned photo of proudly display of American flag in wall mouth flagpole in kindergarten classroom in public Texas elementary school
News

Texas Teachers Investigated After Charlie Kirk Posts May Lose Licenses

Jade Elise McKissic
News

Have You Seen Her? Woman Vanishes After Leaving Houston Neighborhood

Rihanna & Asap Rocky
Entertainment

Rihanna and A$AP Rock First Baby Girl ?

Pearland
Local

Pearland Ranked Among Top 3 Best Places to Live in America

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close