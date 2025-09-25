President Trump Expected To Sign TikTok Deal

Source: Radio One / General

President Trump is expected to sign a deal today that will allow a Chinese company to sell TikTok. That’s according to White House sources who told NBC News the deal will facilitate the sale of the popular social media app to a group of American investors. Under the deal, the app’s U.S. operations will be run by a new company. TikTok’s current owner, China-based ByteDance, will hold under 20-percent of the stock in this new company. Congress had voted last year to ban the video-sharing app for national security reasons unless it sold its U.S. operations, and Trump is expected to extend that deadline to allow time for the deal to go through .Congress passed a bipartisan law last year, signed by former President Joe Biden, prohibiting TikTok and other apps tied to foreign adversaries. After surviving a Supreme Court challenge, the measure took effect on Jan. 19, 2025, though it allowed a 90-day extension. The app was banned amid national security concerns over Chinese access to user data and possible foreign influence.

Instagram Three Billion Monthly Active Users

Instagram is marking a major milestone with three billion monthly active users. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the achievement in a post to his Instagram account on Wednesday and applauded the “incredible community” that has been built. The photo-sharing app now joins the ranks of Facebook and WhatsApp which crossed the three billion user mark earlier this year. The company last disclosed Instagram’s user figures in October 2022 when Zuckerberg said during an earnings call that the app had crossed two billion monthly users.