Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Public Enemy Announce Physical Release Of “Black Sky Over The Projects Apartment 2025”

Public Enemy are planning a physical release of “Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025.” This means the album, which was released in June, will now be available as a CD and vinyl. The set will feature three vinyl variants, “Earth,” “Wind,” and “Fire.” In a press release, Chuck D said this album is a give-back to all their fans with gratitude and appreciation.” “Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025” will be out on physical formats on October 10th.

Source: Steven Gomillion / COURTESY OF LOVE RECORDS

Diddy Pleads With Judge For “Fair Sentence” Ahead Of Sentencing

Diddy is hoping for some leniency ahead of his sentencing in his sex trafficking case. In a written request to Judge Arun Subramanian, the rapper’s lawyers argue that he should receive no more than a 14-month sentence. If the judge approves, Diddy will be released on time served. The music mogul is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3rd. He’s facing up to ten years in prison after being convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, his lawyers stated, “It is the only just and fair sentence that could be imposed.”

Love Music? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Mr. Combs’s near-13 months in prison has been life changing, productive, and a testament to his desire to return to his family and community and lead the best life possible,” his lawyers stated. “He has taken the time to achieve necessary rehabilitation from day one at the MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center] — including getting clean of all substances.”The sentencing memo detailed Diddy’s life story, including his father’s murder when the rapper was only 3 years old and the “violent” relationships he had with his ex-girlfriends, who were involved in his convictions.

Recalling the “profound form of trauma” he’s experienced throughout his life, Diddy’s lawyers also emphasized his struggle with “serious substance abuse.”

Like every addict, his behavior while on painkillers was erratic and unpredictable, and often the reason behind any assaults discussed at the trial,” the filing obtained by PEOPLE states.

The lawyers noted that since being imprisoned, Diddy has become sober for the first time in years. They claim he is now “inspiring and helping” other inmates.