Listen Live
Buy Tickets

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Buy Tickets
Entertainment

“Mr. Houston” Vies for Top Spot in Majic Open Mic Contest

inalist "Mr. Houston" Kiland secured his spot in the Majic Open Mic Contest finals on October 17th, discussing his mission for economic impact with Madd Hatta.

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Open Mic Night Sept 19, 2025
Source: Majic Open Mic Night / Creole Fresh

Houston’s vibrant music scene has a seasoned contender stepping into the spotlight. Kiland, affectionately known as “Mr. Houston,” has secured his spot as a finalist in the highly anticipated She’s Happy Hair Majic Open Mic Contest. His journey recently led him to an on-air interview with the Madd Hatta of Majic 102.1, where he discussed his motivations and what this opportunity means to him.

With a musical lineage that includes a mother signed to Motown and a father who mastered nine different instruments, Kiland was destined for a life in music. However, he sees his talent as more than just a career; it’s a vehicle for a greater purpose. “Music is the first avenue by which I can change life,” Kiland shared during his interview. “But really my mission and goal and purpose is to impact lives economically.” His spirit has earned him the “Mr. Houston” moniker nearly 15 years ago, a name that reflects his passion for creating jobs and developing his adopted city.

Despite his established career and connections, Kiland entered the competition with humility and no expectations, simply deciding to “overturn this rock and see what’s in there.” Now, as a week-one winner, he’s in the running for a share of the $5,000 grand prize and the chance to be the opening act for the Majic Under The Stars concert.

When asked about the possibility of a win pivoting his life, Kiland remained grounded in his faith. “God has a purpose, and he’s gonna follow all type of things to facilitate that purpose,” he explained. “So who am I to tell God how to bless me?”

For Kiland, the experience is about more than just winning. “I’m really here for the fellowship,” he admitted, looking forward to connecting with his peers.

The finals of the She’s Happy Hair Majic Open Mic Contest will take place on Friday, October 17th, 2025, at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, located at 6025 Richmond Ave. Houston will be watching to see if “Mr. Houston” takes the crown.

Remember, Reliant’s Majic Under The Stars happens Saturday, October 25th, 2005 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Get your tickets Now!

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Toned photo of proudly display of American flag in wall mouth flagpole in kindergarten classroom in public Texas elementary school
News

Texas Teachers Investigated After Charlie Kirk Posts May Lose Licenses

Rihanna & Asap Rocky
Entertainment

Rihanna and A$AP Rock First Baby Girl ?

News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
Contests

Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close