Listen Live
Lifestyle

Car Time Is Self-Care

Is car time the best self-care time?

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tired female healthcare worker sleeping in parked car
Source: Milan Markovic / Getty

A recent study of 2,000 American car owners revealed that how they spend time in their cars varies by generation. Some drivers use their cars for planning their futures, listening to music, and even taking naps. The car serves as a sanctuary for many, offering a space for relaxation and personal time.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
Contests

Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

16 Items
Pop Culture

Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced By JT Amid Ongoing Cardi B Beef

Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey's New Album
Music

NEW MUSIC: Mariah Carey | Play This Song ft. Anderson .Paak

Elmiene1
Music

CLASSIC CONVO: British Soul Sensation Elmiene’s Wild Ride

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close