Listen Live
National

Government Shutdown Looms Larger And Kotek Says Stand Down

A stopgap funding bill would keep the government from shutting down and Kotek expects the guard members to follow the chain of command

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lady Justice figure holding scales in front of American flag representing law and order
Source: aerogondo / Getty

A government shutdown is looming. Top Republicans and Democrats met with President Trump on Monday in an attempt to hammer-out a last minute agreement on a short-term deal. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson came out of that meeting saying Democrats seem set on a shutdown. Democrats say they are drawing a line in the sand to stop what they call a Republican assault on the health care of the American people. A stopgap funding bill would keep the government from shutting down when funding expires on Tuesday.

Kotek Urges President Trump To Stand Down Troops

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek says police are handling the demonstrations outside of the ICE building and they’re making arrests for criminal activity. She says President Trump doesn’t need to use the National Guard. The President has authorized 200 guard members. Kotek expects the guard members to follow the chain of command, but she says it’s disruptive to their families and their employers when it isn’t necessary. Kotek says demonstrators can express their free speech rights, but need to follow the law or risk being arrested.

Trump Announces New Middle East Peace Plan

President Trump says a new proposal for peace in the Middle East is close. In a White House press event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the plan will also end the bloody war in Gaza. Trump said the proposal was made with contributions from other Middle East and European nations. The proposal includes the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7th, and for Israel to withdraw from Gaza. Hamas has not yet agreed to any plan, but Trump said he heard Hamas might be open to the plan. Trump says he wants an international body to oversee the peace effort and to help create a new government in Gaza. As part of the plan, Trump wants to implement an economic plan to rebuild Gaza.

Related Tags

: Government Shutdown Democrats President Trump Republicans

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

16 Items
Pop Culture

Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced By JT Amid Ongoing Cardi B Beef

Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey's New Album
Music

NEW MUSIC: Mariah Carey | Play This Song ft. Anderson .Paak

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
Contests

Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

The Madd Hatta Show
Entertainment News

Does a Woman’s Past Kill Her Value?

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close