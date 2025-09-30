Government Shutdown Looms Larger And Kotek Says Stand Down

Source: aerogondo / Getty

A government shutdown is looming. Top Republicans and Democrats met with President Trump on Monday in an attempt to hammer-out a last minute agreement on a short-term deal. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson came out of that meeting saying Democrats seem set on a shutdown. Democrats say they are drawing a line in the sand to stop what they call a Republican assault on the health care of the American people. A stopgap funding bill would keep the government from shutting down when funding expires on Tuesday.

Kotek Urges President Trump To Stand Down Troops

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek says police are handling the demonstrations outside of the ICE building and they’re making arrests for criminal activity. She says President Trump doesn’t need to use the National Guard. The President has authorized 200 guard members. Kotek expects the guard members to follow the chain of command, but she says it’s disruptive to their families and their employers when it isn’t necessary. Kotek says demonstrators can express their free speech rights, but need to follow the law or risk being arrested.

Trump Announces New Middle East Peace Plan

President Trump says a new proposal for peace in the Middle East is close. In a White House press event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said the plan will also end the bloody war in Gaza. Trump said the proposal was made with contributions from other Middle East and European nations. The proposal includes the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since October 7th, and for Israel to withdraw from Gaza. Hamas has not yet agreed to any plan, but Trump said he heard Hamas might be open to the plan. Trump says he wants an international body to oversee the peace effort and to help create a new government in Gaza. As part of the plan, Trump wants to implement an economic plan to rebuild Gaza.