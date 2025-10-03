Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Source: Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019 / CS

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November 4th Uniform Election in Texas is Monday, October 6th. Statewide, there are 17 amendments proposed for the State Constitution. Several of these proposals would cut or ban certain taxes in the state, including billions of dollars’ worth of property tax cuts. Voters in Houston will be casting ballots in the race for Congressional District 18, the seat that was held by the late Sylvester Turner. And in Fort Worth, voters will select a State Senator for District 9 in Tarrant County. There are also municipal, school district positions and local bond proposals to be decided. For information on how to register, visit votetexas-dot-gov.

Bail Reform Plan

When Texans go to the ballot box in November, they’ll be voting on criminal justice reform. A proposed constitutional amendment would allow judge to deny bail to more defendants. State Senator Joan Huffman, who authored the Joint Resolution, points to similar rules in federal courts. Because this would amend the state’s constitution, it requires a public vote.

SpaceX Targeting October 13th Starship Launch

SpaceX has set a date for the next launch of the Starship prototype. The company plans to launch the 11th flight test on October 13th. The launch window for the flight is expected to open around 6:15 p.m. The company says it will build on the successful tenth test of the Starship, testing real-world vehicle dynamics as engines shut down between the different phases of flight.