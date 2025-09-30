Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Fulton County Police are searching for Tyrese Gibson in connection with an incident involving his dogs, resulting in an animal cruelty charge after a neighbor’s dog died in Buckhead, Atlanta. The incident occurred when Gibson’s dogs attacked and killed a neighbor’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, prompting an arrest warrant to be issued. Footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera showed Gibson’s dogs near the scene before the attack, with reports of multiple incidents involving the dogs roaming free in the area. Despite warnings, Gibson allegedly failed to contain his Cane Corso dogs, leading to the tragic incident and subsequent police search of his home.

Tyrese Gibson has found himself at the center of an animal cruelty investigation after a neighbor claimed that dogs belonging to the Fast & Furious star attacked and killed his own pet earlier this month.



