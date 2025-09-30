Listen Live
Entertainment

Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

Animal cruelty warrant issued for actor Tyrese Gibson in Fulton County

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

R&B Super Jam
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Fulton County Police are searching for Tyrese Gibson in connection with an incident involving his dogs, resulting in an animal cruelty charge after a neighbor’s dog died in Buckhead, Atlanta. The incident occurred when Gibson’s dogs attacked and killed a neighbor’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, prompting an arrest warrant to be issued. Footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera showed Gibson’s dogs near the scene before the attack, with reports of multiple incidents involving the dogs roaming free in the area. Despite warnings, Gibson allegedly failed to contain his Cane Corso dogs, leading to the tragic incident and subsequent police search of his home.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

16 Items
Pop Culture

Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced By JT Amid Ongoing Cardi B Beef

Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey's New Album
Music

NEW MUSIC: Mariah Carey | Play This Song ft. Anderson .Paak

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
Contests

Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

The Madd Hatta Show
Family & Parenting

DAILY DILEMMA: GUCCI BELT BEATING SPARKS FIERY ON-AIR PARENTING DEBATE

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close