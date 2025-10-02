Listen Live
DAILY DILEMMA: Diddy Faces the Music

Diddy faces sentencing tomorrow, with prosecutors seeking 11 years despite dropped charges and a year already served.

Published on October 2, 2025

Sean Combs
Sean “Diddy” Combs will learn his fate Friday as a Manhattan federal judge prepares to hand down a sentence that could lock the hip-hop mogul away for more than a decade.

The 55-year-old music titan was convicted earlier this year on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution — a stunning fall from grace for a man once dubbed the “King of Bad Boy.” Prosecutors are now pushing for 135 months, or just over 11 years, calling Diddy “unrepentant” and pointing to what they say was a long-running pattern of coercion and abuse.

Several of the flashier charges initially brought against Combs — including racketeering and sex trafficking — were ultimately dropped or dismissed, a fact his defense team has leaned on heavily. They argue that the government’s star case shrank considerably and that an 11-year hit for what remains on the books is excessive.

His lawyers are asking for a drastically lighter punishment — about 14 months, noting Diddy has already served one year behind bars awaiting trial. They claim he’s shown “accountability” and is committed to rehabilitation.

The sentencing comes after Judge Arun Subramanian shot down Combs’ last-ditch attempts at a retrial earlier this week. Now all eyes are on the bench: Will the court side with prosecutors and make an example out of one of hip-hop’s most powerful figures, or will it decide the time he’s already served is punishment enough?

One thing is certain: whatever happens, Diddy’s empire may never look the same.

Check out The Madd Hatta’s instagram poll, comments and what listeners from The Madd Hatta Afternoon Show had to say about Diddy serving 11 years behind bars below.

