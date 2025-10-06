Kobe’s First Jersey Sells And UFC Fight At The White House ?

Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

The first Number-24 jersey worn by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sold for 889-thousand dollars at a Sotheby’s auction recently. Bryant debuted the jersey on Nov. 3, 2006 posting 23 points in a 118-112 victory against the Seattle Supersonics. The same season, he told reporters why the jersey change was significant. Th”When I first came in at 8, I was really trying to ‘plant your flag’ sort of thing. I got to prove that I belong here in this league,” Bryant explained . “ I’ve got to prove that I’m one of the best in this league. You’re going after them. It’s nonstop energy and aggressiveness and stuff.”

After switching jersey numbers, Bryant led the Lakers to two NBA championships and earned back-to-back Finals MVP honors in 2009 and 2010, driving the Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

While the price of the 2006 jersey was quite expensive, it pales in comparison to some of Bryant’s other items. A team jersey from his 1996-97 rookie season went for $7 million at Sotheby’s in April and remains the most ever paid for any Bryant jersey. That jersey was sold by Sotheby’s in April.e jersey is autographed and uniquely inscribed “FIRST 24

Trump Says WH UFC Fight To Happen On 80th Birthday

President Trump says the UFC match at the White House will take place next year on June 14th, his 80th birthday. Speaking at a celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary on Sunday, Trump spoke about the major events taking place in the U.S. during his second term, with the UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House one of them. UFC fighter Conor McGregor said Wednesday he would fight in the match-up. UFC CEO Dana White said in an Instagram live video last month that the fight was a done deal.