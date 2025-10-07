Listen Live
Do we have to ‘fall back?’

Where Texas stands with daylight saving time

Published on October 7, 2025

Vector illustration of a clock showing the time change
Source: LuckyTD / Getty

Americans will gain an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law in June 2025 to make daylight saving time permanent year-round in the state, pending approval from Congress. The law, known as House Bill 1393, would eliminate clock changes and keep Texas on daylight saving time throughout the year, under the official name “Texas Time.” However, the law is contingent on Congress passing legislation to authorize Texas to observe daylight saving time year-round. Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time.

