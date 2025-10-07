Exclusive: Talking Biz With Jordin Sparks, Byron Scott And CeCe Scott





There comes a time in every young adult’s life when a serious conversation on the topic of investing and entrepreneurship needs to be had. Whether it be $100, a crisp $20 bill or as simple as a single dollar per month, investing your hard-earned money towards a future as a business owner could be the ultimate path towards success.

A new competition series that recently premiered on Roku and Amazon is sure to be a starting point for anyone heading in that direction. America’s Real Deal is not only highly entertaining — think Shark Tank or Deal Or No Deal for the biz-savvy — but also highly interactive as well. Executive produced by Rasha & Adam Brandley, America’s Real Deal literally gives viewers real-time access to invest in the companies featured by way of live QR codes that can be used to invest, purchase and/or give their fave contestant a vote. Social shares count toward the end-of-season championship, so that latter option is quite important.

Helping to spearhead it all is American Idol alum and GRAMMY-nominated singer Jordin Sparks in the hosting role. She’s joined by three-time NBA champion and serial entrepreneur Byron Scott as a judge alongside his lovely misses, Basketball Wives alum and girl boss in her own right Cece Gutierrez-Scott — don’t forget the ‘Scott’ either, or Byron will set you right! More on that later.





RELATED: 7 Trailblazers In The History Of Black Entrepreneurship

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

We had the pleasure of sitting down with all three to have a little biz talk from the perspective of the pros. Jordin, Byron and CeCe each had great insight to share on how their respective investment practices led them to be part of America’s Real Deal, in addition to what separates this competition series from the others and the vital tips you can learn about entrepreneurship while tuning in.

Along with a panel of millionaire mentors known as “Wealth ICONS,” there’s so much to not only love about this show but also get educated on in the viewing process. We’re just glad to be passing on the information by way of three individuals who really know what they’re talking about on this particular subject. Take notes!

Watch below for our exclusive interview with Jordin Sparks, Byron Scott and CeCe Scott for America’s Real Deal, streaming now on Roku and now Amazon Prime since October 1:

The video above contains the following audio:

Giants’ Nest

“Sunflower”

courtesy of http://www.epidemicsound.com.

https://www.epidemicsound.com/music/tracks/420c5a16-4c1a-4d17-b36b-c663f7837d03/

Exclusive: Talking Biz With Jordin Sparks, Byron Scott And CeCe Scott was originally published on blackamericaweb.com