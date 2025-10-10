NCAA Proposal On Athletes And Reports Of Chaos And Division

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee has approved a proposal permitting student-athletes and staff to bet on professional sports. The proposal takes effect November 1st pending approval from Divisions Two and Three. It received support from the Division One Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Betting on college sports and sharing information remain banned. NCAA officials say the change is not an endorsement but aligns policies with societal norms.

Reports Of Chaos And Division Plaguing The Beleaguered UNC Football Program

The North Carolina Tar Heels are standing by Bill Belichick amid a disastrous beginning to his tenure as head coach. Athletics director Bubba Cunningham said that Belichick had the full support of the school’s administration, with Belichick saying he was fully committed to the program. This, as the Tar Heels head into a bye week with a disappointing two and three record in his inaugural season as a college coach. Reports surfaced that both sides were engaged in discussions to lower his buyout on Wednesday. The Athletic reported that assistant coach Armond Hawkins was recently suspended after allegations of providing extra benefits to players. In addition, the university also sent text messages to players, warning them that selling complementary tickets to games could impact their eligibility. And, plans to film a Hulu documentary has been canceled.

Stanford Receives $50M Donation From Former Player

A former Stanford football player has made a big donation to his former program. Bradford M. Freeman has made a 50-million-dollar donation to the Cardinal football program to assist in reviving the team under general manager Andrew Luck. Freeman graduated from the university in 1964 and has been a major Stanford donor for decades. The school will honor the gift by naming both a tunnel and gate at Stanford Stadium after Freeman. The donation marks the largest individual gift in Stanford football history outside of facilities.