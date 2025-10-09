Listen Live
Entertainment

Alicia Keys | Unplugged20

Alicia Keys Celebrates Unplugged 20th Anniversary

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MTV Unplugged Taping Featuring Alicia Keys - July 14, 2005
Source: L. Busacca / Getty

MTV is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Alicia Keys’ iconic “Unplugged” concert event by airing it on US and International channels through October 12th. The historic performance, recorded live in 2005, was the first by a female artist to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. To mark the occasion, Keys performed a special “Encore Series” show at Broadway’s Shubert Theater and released a deluxe vinyl edition of the album. Additionally, she reimagined three fan favorites from the concert in intimate “Unplugged20 Sessions” performances. The concert will be aired on various MTV channels and Paramount+ for viewers to enjoy worldwide.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

MUTS 2025
Contests

Majic Under The Stars Returns Oct. 25 with Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London & Cupid!

The Madd Hatta Show
Relationships

DAILY DILEMMA: Should Men Take Their Wifes ?

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close