Alicia Keys | Unplugged20

Source: L. Busacca / Getty

MTV is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Alicia Keys’ iconic “Unplugged” concert event by airing it on US and International channels through October 12th. The historic performance, recorded live in 2005, was the first by a female artist to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. To mark the occasion, Keys performed a special “Encore Series” show at Broadway’s Shubert Theater and released a deluxe vinyl edition of the album. Additionally, she reimagined three fan favorites from the concert in intimate “Unplugged20 Sessions” performances. The concert will be aired on various MTV channels and Paramount+ for viewers to enjoy worldwide.

I answered some of your Unplugged questions 💜



Listen to Unplugged20 now: https://t.co/b1wGET6d7h pic.twitter.com/u5QNyBI6Rg — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) October 7, 2025