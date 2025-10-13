La Toya Jackson Remembers Michael

Source: United Archives / Getty

La Toya Jackson shared an emotional tribute to her brother, Michael Jackson, along with a video of him giving advice on life and achieving dreams. The video highlights Michael’s emphasis on the power of the mind, perseverance, self-confidence, and humility. La Toya’s post received an outpouring of emotional responses from fans who still cherish Michael’s wisdom and legacy. The comments reflected on Michael’s profound impact on music, his humble nature, and his message of love and perseverance. The post serves as a reminder of Michael Jackson’s enduring influence beyond his musical career, resonating with fans worldwide.

Leaving you with a few words of inspiration from the King of Pop!

Excellent advice! The mind is the most powerful, believe in yourself.

Enjoy your weekend filled with inspiration!#Inspirational #Believe #wisdom #michaeljackson #mj #kingofpop pic.twitter.com/UlRRZnzJ0O — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) October 10, 2025