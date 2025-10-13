Fans Sue LeBron James Over “Decision” And Sanchez Speaks

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Some Los Angeles Lakers fans are not too happy with LeBron James. So much so, they are taking him to court. This week, the superstar posted his highly anticipated “Second Decision” on social media, which fans believed might be a retirement announcement. It turned out to be an ad. Fans want LeBron to compensate them for the premium tickets they purchased, expecting the upcoming season to be his last. The first “decision” came in 2010 when James announced he was moving from Cleveland to Miami. James has not commented on the small claims court action.

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez Breaks Silence After Being Booked

Ex-Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is breaking his silence after being booked in Indianapolis Sunday following his hospital release. The FOX sports analyst told reporters outside the Marion County Jail that he’s “recovering slowly” and that “it’s a long process” after posing for mug shots and getting fingerprinted on assault and battery charges. Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver, claims he stabbed Sanchez in the chest in self-defense after the drunk former NFL star attacked him at a hotel loading dock last weekend. Sanchez also thanked a surgeon saying, “She saved my life.” Tole, meanwhile, is suing Sanchez and FOX for “permanent disfigurement.”

Two Colts Miss Game With Pregame Injuries

A couple of Colts were unavailable for their Week Six win over the Arizona Cardinals. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. sustained an orbital fracture during pregame warmups, and cornerback Charvarius Ward sustained a concussion. Richardson was warming up with elastic bands and he was hit in the eye due to a mishap. Ward suffered his second concussion after sustaining another during Week One.