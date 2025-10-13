It’s Now ‘Apple TV’

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Apple TV Plus has rebranded to simply Apple TV, with a new vibrant identity. The change was mentioned in a release announcing the streaming date for the Brad Pitt sports drama, F1 The Movie on Dec. 12. The streaming platform is available on the Apple TV app and the new name is already reflected on an Apple FAQ page. The ad-free service recently raised its price from $10 to $13 per month. For more on Apple TV’s original content like Severance and The Morning Show, check out our review.

