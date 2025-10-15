Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Meta announced that teenagers on Instagram will now be restricted to seeing PG-13 content by default, with no ability to change settings without parental permission. The update aims to filter out inappropriate content such as strong language, risky stunts, and drug-related posts. The company is also introducing stricter settings for parents to set up for their children, in response to criticism over harmful content on the platform. While some advocates remain skeptical about the effectiveness of these measures, others see it as an opportunity for parents to engage in conversations with their teens about online safety and responsible social media use.

Instagram’s Teen Accounts will now be “guided” by the Motion Picture Association’s PG-13 movie rating.



What that means: Users of teen accounts will be restricted to seeing content that contains the level of nudity, sexual expression, profanity, drug use, violence and other… pic.twitter.com/jnYrufYBGV — Variety (@Variety) October 14, 2025