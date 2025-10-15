Listen Live
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Instagram says it's safeguarding teens by limiting them to PG-13 content

Published on October 15, 2025

Applications Photo Illustration
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Meta announced that teenagers on Instagram will now be restricted to seeing PG-13 content by default, with no ability to change settings without parental permission. The update aims to filter out inappropriate content such as strong language, risky stunts, and drug-related posts. The company is also introducing stricter settings for parents to set up for their children, in response to criticism over harmful content on the platform. While some advocates remain skeptical about the effectiveness of these measures, others see it as an opportunity for parents to engage in conversations with their teens about online safety and responsible social media use.

