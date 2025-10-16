Listen Live
Diddy’s Special Conditions For After Prison Revealed

Diddy will have to participate in outpatient treatment programs for mental health issues and drug abuse.

Published on October 16, 2025

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs will have to check into a couple of treatment programs, among other things, when he completes his 50-month prison sentence.  According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday,  the 55-year-old artist’s post-release conditions were filed along with the judgment of his criminal case. Diddy will have to participate in outpatient treatment programs for mental health issues and drug abuse. This will be a continuation of the treatment he’ll receive during his time in prison. He’ll also have to take prescription medicine, unless his doctor tells him not to. The Bad Boy co-founder must also cooperate with an approved program for domestic violence. Lastly, he cannot own, possess, or have any access to a firearm or any other object that can be viewed as “destructive.”

The “Last Night” artist sought some special conditions of his own over the last few weeks. He requested to serve his 50-month prison sentence at a low-security jail in New Jersey. FCI Fort Dix would allow maximum visitation for his family and an intensive rehabilitation program. Unfortunately for him, Judge Arun Subramanian shot down the request as the Bureau of Prisons will accommodate general locations for sentences, but not specific prisons.

The former REVOLT chairman has yet to be assigned a prison, but Subramanian suggested that he be as close to the New York City Metropolitan Area as possible. Puff’s 50-month sentence was a result of his being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, the least of his charges. Had he not been acquitted of racketeering or sex trafficking, he would have been facing life in prison.

