Sometimes, It Really Is That Simple: The Power of a Human Hug

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

By Sky Houston





Someone asked me the other day, “How are you today?”





I started rattling off my to-do list — the calls, the deadlines, and thoughts about the passing of D’Angelo — and before I could even catch my breath, they said:





“Sounds like you need a hug.”





And you know what? They were right.





Sometimes it really is that simple.

A hug might not fix everything, but it sure does release something.





That simple act — arms wrapped around you, no words, no judgment — is one of the most honest ways we say, “You matter.”









A Generation Holding So Much







Lately, I’ve been thinking about how many of us are out here just… holding it together.

We’re working, creating, parenting, building, healing — and still showing up — even when our souls are craving pause and presence.





Then I came across this post on Threads that stopped me mid-scroll:





“Malcolm Jamal Warner was everyone’s favorite brother,

D’Angelo was everyone’s favorite lover,

and we are not ok. Plus menopause.

Signed, Black GenX women everywhere.”





Whew. That hit deep.





That line carried all the layers — love, loss, nostalgia, fatigue, and the quiet strength of a generation that’s been the backbone of culture (MUCH RESPECT TO GENX! – we are not lost or forgotten).

We’ve witnessed our icons rise, falter, and reflect us — the beauty and the heartbreak of being both soft and strong.





For many of us, it’s been a season of deep exhale — balancing careers, families, hormones, and headlines — while still trying to find the rhythm of joy again.









Maybe the Medicine Is Simple







Maybe the medicine for this moment isn’t more noise or hustle.

Maybe it’s a hug.





A moment of real connection.

A breath.

A touch.

A reminder that we’re still human — still here — still worthy of tenderness.

If you’re reading this, consider this your virtual embrace.

And if you don’t need it today… maybe someone around you does…Be the one who gives it.





To the friends, fans, and family of the incomparable D’Angelo — thank you for the soundtrack that shaped our love language.

Your art reminded us to feel.





Love, hugs, and legacy — always.

— Signed Sky Houston









Before you go, Let’s Talk.







Would you love a weekly “check-in” column that just… asks how you’re really doing?





What should I call it?

Drop your thoughts in the comments!





A few ideas:



1. The Check-In

2. Soul Pause

3. Midweek Medicine

4. Real Talk Recharge

Comment with your own below: