Source: Image Source / Getty

Four Ways to Improve Your Relationship in 60 Seconds



Look, we know the drill, but let’s keep it real…

You’re out here handling business, looking good, and getting it done. By the time we finally clock out and get home, all we want is to relax and be left alone. But real talk: how many times have you and your person been sitting on the couch, right next to each other, but you’re both still miles away—scrolling, thinking about work, or just running on empty?





Let’s process this for a moment and be reminded that some of us may have some work to do…even when we’re tired of working. But if you’re up to it, I came across this article and thought to share some of the reminders with you:

Four Ways to Improve Your Relationship(s).



Here are the reminders.



Proximity is not partnership. And for the grown woman who’s mastered everything else, the one thing we can’t afford to lose is that solid connection at home. So pay attention to yourself, how you’re showing up and IF you are showing up in the relationship at all.



You need intentionality. Here’s a strategy: Commit 60 seconds of complete, undivided presence every single day to the person in front of you – whether its a spouse or your child.

It’s literally a discipline of love. You’re making a deliberate choice to drop the noise and “turn toward each other with openness and warmth.” It’s how you ensure you are “tapped in’ even when you feel tapped out. How you keep the good thing you have good.

Here are four simple, powerful moments to anchor your relationship, one minute at a time: I happen to believe this can work in your romantic relationships, as well as your parental role!





Your Daily Dose of Real Connection





1. The Post-Work Reset: A 60-Second Embrace



When your partner walks through that door, you’ve both been fighting battles you might not even know about. Be intentional and genuinely ask “how was your day?” And wait for the answer. Even while you’re making dinner, ask then stop and demand a one-minute hug.

The Realness: This is your anchor. Dropping everything to give an embrace actively calms your nervous system. That release of oxytocin—the bonding hormone—is immediate. It’s a non-verbal message that says, “I see all the weight you carried today, but you are home now, and you are safe with me.” This actually works for ADULTS as well as kids!





2. The Pillow Talk Power Move: A Moment of Gratitude



Before the lights go out, make sure the last thing you share is positive. Take turns naming one specific thing you genuinely appreciated about the other person from the day.

This practice is key to keeping the relationship sweet. It forces you to look beyond the stress and find the good, even if it’s small—like them grabbing that one thing you needed from the store, or how they handled a sticky situation with grace. When you do this consistently, you’re not just saying thank you; you are building a positive vault of memories and affirmation.





3. The Morning Insight: “How Can I Support You?”



In the rush of the morning, steal 60 seconds for this question: “How can I support you today?”

This isn’t about solving their problems before 8 AM. It’s about letting them know you’ve got their back. Hear what’s ahead of them and will do your part to help get them on track into the dayl. Even if all they need is to vent for 30 seconds, that act of being truly heard sets them up to face the day knowing their biggest cheerleader is right here.





4. The Grounding Ritual: Silent Connection



Sometimes, you’re both too tired to speak, and honestly, too much talking can just lead to arguing. Instead, settle on a silent ritual. I’ve learned that when you can just enjoy their presence in the moment and they feel yours – can be priceless and bonding.

This can be as simple as sitting together, side-by-side, holding hands for a full minute, or simply closing your eyes and sharing a few deep breaths. This exercise allows you to tune out the endless noise and simply feel their presence. It’s a spiritual sync-up that reminds you of the deep, quiet foundation you have.



The Takeaway: 60-second moments are real deposits you make into your relationship. They prove that no matter how busy you are, your person is always a priority.

Try it and let me know what you think!