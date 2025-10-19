Men Likely To Rush Down The Aisle & Gen Z Dating For Dinner

Listen Live
Relationships

Men Likely To Rush Down The Aisle & Gen Z Dating For Food

Published on October 19, 2025

Couple preparing healthy meal in modern kitchen
Source: Milan Markovic / Getty

A new study of two-thousand U.S. singles says men are more interested in marriage than women.  The study from DatingNews-dot-com and the Kinsey Institute says over a quarter of men would rush their move-in timeline in a relationship and nearly 19-percent would marry sooner.  For women 19-percent would move in faster and 14-percent would marry sooner.  Kinsey’s study found that the motivating factor behind the rush is financial, more men would speed up these milestones to save money.

Tiffany T, relationships, low-vibrational, dating, Black men, poor choices, single, Black women
Source: Nappy.co / Alyssa Sieb/ Nappy.co

Study: Gen Z Dating For Dinner

A new study from tech company Intuit says Gen Z is mixing their financial anxiety with their dating habits.  The study titled the “Cuffing Economy” found that nearly one in three Gen-Z singles are going on dates just for the free meal.  Research shows that the trend isn’t new, with researchers dubbing such dates “foodie calls” in 2019.  Meanwhile, the “Cuffing Economy” report found that over half of Gen Z daters say they cut back on dating because of financial pressure, the highest of any generation.

Study Shows Divorced Americans Remarry Frequently

A new study from the Pew Research Center suggests divorced Americans won’t stay single for long.  The research titled “eight facts” about divorce in the U.S. says two-thirds of divorced Americans marry again.  Pew found that men and women are remarrying at a similar rate, but divorced men are slightly more likely to remarry than women.  The analysis also found a caveat, that widows are less likely to remarry than women who have been divorced.  The data shows nearly two-million Americans got divorced in 2023.

