Brandy Explains Abrupt Exit From Stage

Brandy Explains Abrupt Exit From Stage at Concert With Monica

Published on October 20, 2025

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala & Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen-Award Presentation
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Brandy is explaining her abrupt exit from the stage during her performance with Monica on Saturday night. In a post on Instagram, she explained that her early exit from the Chicago show was due to a medical concern. She wrote, “after weeks of non stop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint.” The singer said she did seek medical care and was ready to hit the stage in Indianapolis on Sunday night. Brandy and Monica are currently on tour and will hit the stage together in Nashville on October 24th. On Sunday, Brandy posted a full statement on Instagram.

“To my dear fans in Chicago,” Brandy wrote, “Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and—most importantly—your prayers. I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling ok,” said Brandy. “With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”

She added, “I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support.”

Brandy said she sought medical care locally Saturday night and returned to the stage Sunday.

