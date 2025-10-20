Listen Live
Food & Drink

H-E-B Recalls Eggs Sold in Houston Over Salmonella Concerns

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

egg carton
Source: Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty

If you’ve recently bought eggs from an H-E-B store in Houston, you may want to check your carton. The Texas-based grocer has issued a recall alert after learning that certain eggs supplied by Kenz Henz, a Santa Fe, Texas producer, may be contaminated with Salmonella.

According to H-E-B, the recall affects 12-count cartons of Kenz Henz Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs. The affected products were sold exclusively in Houston-area H-E-B stores, and all known packages have since been removed from shelves.

Customers can identify the recalled eggs by looking for the following details on the carton:

  • UPC code: 86949400030
  • Julian dates: 241 (Aug. 30) through 244 (Sept. 2) and 246 (Sept. 4) through 247 (Sept. 5)
  • Best by dates: Oct. 11–14 and Oct. 16–17

The Julian date refers to when the eggs were packed, a standard industry marking system printed on the side of the carton.

Health officials warn that Salmonella infections can pose serious health risks, particularly for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. In severe cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream and cause life-threatening complications such as arterial infections, heart inflammation, or joint damage.

H-E-B says it has acted swiftly to remove all affected products from store shelves and is working with health authorities to ensure customer safety. Shoppers who purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard them immediately or return them to H-E-B for a full refund.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

American flags displayed in front of a southern home
15 Items
Family & Parenting

15 Most Affordable Cities To Live In Texas

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Drake
Entertainment

Drake Reunites With Ex Sophie To Celebrate Adonis’ Birthday

How Music Got Free - Eminem
Music

Eminem Grandchild On The Way And A Hip Hop Museum

Several bodies found in vacant Fort Worth mortuary
Local

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

D'Angelo and The Vanguard
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close