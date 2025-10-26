Listen Live
Buy Tickets

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Buy Tickets
Entertainment

Xscape Talks Majic Under the Stars, TI Surprise Performance & More

Xscape Talks Majic Under the Stars, TI Surprise Performance & More

Published on October 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Xscape Backstage
Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

In the 1990s, few girl groups defined R&B quite like Xscape. With their powerhouse harmonies, soulful delivery, and unapologetic attitude, the Atlanta-based quartet carved out a sound that blended street edge with smooth emotion. Hits like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To” became anthems of the decade, earning Xscape a place among R&B royalty. Their success helped pave the way for future female groups and vocal powerhouses, proving that women could bring both strength and vulnerability to the genre.

That same magic was on full display at Majic Under The Stars in Houston on October 25, 2025, where Xscape brought the crowd to its feet with a flawless, high-energy performance. Their harmonies were as tight as ever, their chemistry undeniable, and their connection to fans still electric after all these years. The group reminded everyone why their music continues to resonate.. timeless vocals, real emotion, and a legacy that only grows stronger with time.

Check out their interview with KG Smooth backstage at the big show.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Sylvester Turner
Lifestyle

Sylvester Turner’s Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

Majic Under The Stars
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars

Sean Diddy Combs & Day 26
Entertainment

Diddy Lawyers Appealing His Conviction And Sentence

Fresh Brown Eggs in a Carton Nutritious Food Staple for Cooking and Healthy Eating
Food & Drink

H-E-B Recalls Eggs Sold in Houston Over Salmonella Concerns

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close