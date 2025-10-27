The New Edition Way Tour Coming 2026

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton are teaming up for a joint tour in January 2026, where they will perform all of their hits together on stage. The announcement video for the tour went viral on social media platforms, generating millions of views. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale soon, promising a unique concert experience for fans of these R&B legends. With a combined total of 47 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including multiple number ones, the tour is expected to be a must-see event for music enthusiasts.

New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton are going on tour, and it's all coming to a close in Houston. https://t.co/gUAIDxEKzq — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 27, 2025



