Erykah Badu Shares D’Angelo Story

Erykah Badu Shares Story Behind Her First Encounter With D'Angelo's Music

Published on October 27, 2025

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash
Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor-relam@radio-one.com

During a recent performance, Erykah Badu paid a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and collaborator, D’Angelo. She spoke about the concept of two deaths, with the second occurring when someone says your name for the last time. Badu then performed a version of D’Angelo’s songs, “Jonz In My Bonz” and “Sh*t D*mn M*ther F*cker,” in his honor. The tribute highlighted the deep connection between the two artists and the impact D’Angelo had on Badu’s career. Badu’s emotional tribute serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of D’Angelo’s music and legacy.

