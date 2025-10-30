Marvin Sapp Honors Late Wife Dr. MaLinda Sapp

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Marvin Sapp recently returned to Grand Rapids, Michigan to celebrate the street naming in honor of his late wife, Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp, and the 22nd anniversary of Lighthouse Full Life Center, the church they founded. Sapp was the guest preacher at Lighthouse and facilitated the installation of an inscribed cornerstone on the church building. The Grand Rapids City Council named a portion of Madison Avenue Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Way in recognition of her legacy of service, education, and faith. Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp’s commitment to community service and her impact on Grand Rapids continue to inspire generations, as seen through initiatives like the Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Legacy Award.

Marvin Sapp says: “It was an exhilarating weekend as we celebrated the remarkable legacy of my late wife, Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp, in her beloved hometown of Grand Rapids. MaLinda devoted herself tirelessly to our community, and I am most thrilled that my children witnessed their mother’s legacy being honored in such a profound way. My two grandchildren were present as well. While they may not remember the ceremony, their parents will be able to share with them the significance of their grandmother’s life and contributions.”

Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp served Grand Rapids with commitment, energy and grace. She was a professor of psychology at Grand Rapids Community College, founding principal of Grand Rapids Ellington for Arts and Technology, and administrative pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center. Community service was always at the center of Lighthouse Full Life Center, which regularly provided outreach initiatives. Lighthouse remains a vibrant, community-focused church that is currently led by pastor RJ Marshall and his wife Kristan.

Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp’s commitment to service, which continues to inspire generations, was second only to her commitment to her children, Marvin II, MiKaila and Madisson.