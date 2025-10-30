Listen Live
Faith & Fame

Marvin Sapp Honors Late Wife Dr. MaLinda Sapp

The Grand Rapids City Council named a portion of Madison Avenue Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Way

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Verizon's How Sweet The Sound 2010 - Charlotte
Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Marvin Sapp recently returned to Grand Rapids, Michigan to celebrate the street naming in honor of his late wife, Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp, and the 22nd anniversary of Lighthouse Full Life Center, the church they founded. Sapp was the guest preacher at Lighthouse and facilitated the installation of an inscribed cornerstone on the church building. The Grand Rapids City Council named a portion of Madison Avenue Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Way in recognition of her legacy of service, education, and faith. Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp’s commitment to community service and her impact on Grand Rapids continue to inspire generations, as seen through initiatives like the Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Legacy Award.

Marvin Sapp says: “It was an exhilarating weekend as we celebrated the remarkable legacy of my late wife, Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp, in her beloved hometown of Grand Rapids. MaLinda devoted herself tirelessly to our community, and I am most thrilled that my children witnessed their mother’s legacy being honored in such a profound way. My two grandchildren were present as well. While they may not remember the ceremony, their parents will be able to share with them the significance of their grandmother’s life and contributions.”

Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp served Grand Rapids with commitment, energy and grace. She was a professor of psychology at Grand Rapids Community College, founding principal of Grand Rapids Ellington for Arts and Technology, and administrative pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center. Community service was always at the center of Lighthouse Full Life Center, which regularly provided outreach initiatives. Lighthouse remains a vibrant, community-focused church that is currently led by pastor RJ Marshall and his wife Kristan.

Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp’s commitment to service, which continues to inspire generations, was second only to her commitment to her children, Marvin II, MiKaila and Madisson.

Related Tags

legacy Street

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Our Favorite Moments MUTS 2025
35 Items
Entertainment

Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2025

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Scarface Bday
Contests

Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings
Sports

Amazon Prime To Stream NFL Black Friday Game For Free

Sylvester Turner
Lifestyle

Sylvester Turner’s Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

John Legend 'Darkness and Light'
Wellness

Most Adults Are Still Afraid Of The Dark

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

Entertainment

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Congregation to Bring Food Instead of Tithes

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close