The State of Texas Sues Tylenol

Texas Sues Tylenol Maker, Citing Autism Risks and ‘Deception’

Published on October 28, 2025

hc091525 Youth Summit - Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Tylenol, Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue, alleging deceptive marketing practices related to the medication’s use by pregnant women. Paxton accused the companies of profiting off of pain and endangering millions by pushing pills despite potential risks. This is the first state government lawsuit since President Trump suggested a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism. Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue have defended the safety of acetaminophen and plan to respond to the legal claims. The companies argue that acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women facing conditions like fever that could be harmful if left untreated.

