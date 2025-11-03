Listen Live
One Of The Largest TxDOT Projects Through Downtown

This project is massive.

Published on November 3, 2025

Houston traffic and skyline, Texas
Source: peeterv / Getty

Drivers in downtown Houston are facing frustration due to ongoing construction as the Texas Department of Transportation embarks on a major project to rebuild the I-45 and I-69 corridor. The project aims to shift the freeway from the west side to the east side of downtown, improving traffic flow and addressing concerns such as flooding and air quality. The massive redesign is expected to take over a decade to complete and is part of a $9 billion effort to modernize Houston’s highways. The project will reshape how traffic moves through one of the city’s busiest corridors, ultimately benefiting commuters and addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges.

This project is massive,” said Danny Perez with the Texas Department of Transportation. “It will completely transform the downtown roadway system and go all the way up to Beltway 8.”

For decades, I-45 has cut straight through the heart of the city, but soon that will change. This redesign aims to straighten out curves and overpasses, helping traffic flow more smoothly through the downtown area.

“People want to see traffic improved,” Perez said. “They want to see congestion improved, so we’re trying to address that. But also we’re trying to address some of the concerns such as flooding through here, also some of the air quality issues that we see through the downtown area, so it’s really important to make sure we’re moving and getting traffic flowing through here.”

This project is expected to take more than a decade to complete. When it’s finished, the project will reshape how traffic moves through one of Houston’s busiest corridors. It’s part of a $9 billion effort to modernize the city’s highways and keep up with decades of growth. 

downtown Houston transportation

