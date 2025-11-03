Listen Live
Entertainment

Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Spotify

Lawsuit Against Spotify Claims 'Billions' of Drake Streams Were 'Fraudulent'

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake
Source: General / RODEO HOUSTON

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Spotify, accusing the streaming platform of giving unfair advantages to certain artists, including Drake, by allowing fraudulent streaming practices. The lawsuit, filed by rapper RBX, alleges that Spotify turned a blind eye to billions of non-legitimate plays connected to Drake’s music, artificially inflating his numbers and visibility. The complaint claims that Spotify knowingly permitted fraudulent streams to boost revenue for both the artist and the platform, diverting potential income from other creators with genuine audience engagement. While Drake is referenced in the filing, Spotify is the only named defendant in the case.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Scarface Bday
Contests

Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Joe Carmouche & Friends at Dirty Shirley's
Events

Joe Carmouche & Friends Live at Dirty Shirley’s | Nov 8

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings
Sports

Amazon Prime To Stream NFL Black Friday Game For Free

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Verizon's How Sweet The Sound 2010 - Charlotte
Faith & Fame

Marvin Sapp Honors Late Wife Dr. MaLinda Sapp

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

hc031124transpoprojects
Local

One Of The Largest TxDOT Projects Through Downtown

Entertainment

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Congregation to Bring Food Instead of Tithes

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close