Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Spotify

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Spotify, accusing the streaming platform of giving unfair advantages to certain artists, including Drake, by allowing fraudulent streaming practices. The lawsuit, filed by rapper RBX, alleges that Spotify turned a blind eye to billions of non-legitimate plays connected to Drake’s music, artificially inflating his numbers and visibility. The complaint claims that Spotify knowingly permitted fraudulent streams to boost revenue for both the artist and the platform, diverting potential income from other creators with genuine audience engagement. While Drake is referenced in the filing, Spotify is the only named defendant in the case.

