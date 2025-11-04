Listen Live
Mario Wonders If Bryson Tiller Can Sing

Mario Also Claims Omarion, Ray J, Jacquees Can’t ‘Sang;’ And Approves Of Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Trey Songz, Bobby Valentino

Published on November 4, 2025

GUESS Dare + Double Dare Fragrance Launch
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

R&B singer Mario recently shared his thoughts on various R&B artists’ singing abilities during an interview with Cam Newton. When asked about Bryson Tiller, Mario hesitated to give a definitive answer, saying Tiller “can sing, but he can’t sang.” Newton pressed Mario for clear yes or no responses on other artists like Trey Songz, The Weeknd, Ray J, and Jacquees. Mario’s responses varied, with him stating that some artists can sing but not necessarily “sang.” The interview sparked discussion among fans about the vocal abilities of these R&B artists.

