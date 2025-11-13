Come Home Auntie: Wendy Williams Does Not Have Dementia, New Tests Say

As spotted on TMZ, Wendy Williams may be going into the new year on her own free will. According to the celebrity gossip site, a neurologist has ruled that she does not have frontotemporal dementia. The medical expert tested her last month and provided her team with the results. This independent exam contradicts an earlier test ordered by Wendy Williams’ guardian, which says that she tested positive for the brain disease.

TMZ says that the former talk show host’s legal team will look to submit their test along with a request for a new hearing. At that meeting, they will ask for the presiding judge to release Wendy Williams from a court-ordered guardianship. If these results do not convince the court to let her go, lawyer Joe Tacopina will demand a formal trial and plead the case.

Williams’ road to this point has been complicated and, at times, heartbreaking. Back in 2022, she was placed under a court-ordered financial guardianship after Wells Fargo froze her accounts, claiming she was an “incapacitated person.” That decision came amid mounting public concern over her health, including erratic media appearances and reports of cognitive decline. Her legal and medical affairs were placed in the hands of a guardian whose identity has largely remained private, limiting Wendy’s ability to make personal and financial decisions independently.

Around that same period, Wendy’s team announced that she had been diagnosed with both aphasia and frontotemporal dementia—conditions that affect speech and behavior. The news sparked an outpouring of concern from fans and industry peers, with many calling for her privacy to be respected as she received treatment.

If this new medical assessment holds up in court, it could mark a major turning point for the former daytime queen. Known for her fearless takes and signature “How you doin’?” catchphrase, Wendy Williams has spent the last few years largely out of the public eye. Regaining control of her life and finances would not only restore her autonomy but could also pave the way for a long-awaited comeback—on her own terms.

