Janet Jackson Surprises Dallas

Janet Jackson Was at Alan Palomo and DJ Sober's LadyLove Party Saturday Night

Published on November 16, 2025

Dancers Against Cancer's 2025 Gala Of The Stars
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance in Bishop Arts in Dallas last night, attending a party at a record lounge with her friends. The pop star was in town for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ Centennial Celebration, where she performed alongside Blake Shelton. DJ Sober, who hosted the party, was thrilled that Jackson listened to his and Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo’s sets. This follows other recent celebrity visits to Bishop Arts, including Leon Bridges and Doechii. The area was recently highlighted by The New York Times as an “eclectic Dallas enclave.”

