Janet Jackson Surprises Dallas

Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance in Bishop Arts in Dallas last night, attending a party at a record lounge with her friends. The pop star was in town for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ Centennial Celebration, where she performed alongside Blake Shelton. DJ Sober, who hosted the party, was thrilled that Jackson listened to his and Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo’s sets. This follows other recent celebrity visits to Bishop Arts, including Leon Bridges and Doechii. The area was recently highlighted by The New York Times as an “eclectic Dallas enclave.”

Thank you so much @unitedwaydallas for inviting me to this amazing event as I could not miss seeing the Queen in my hometown. I can’t believe this makes my 5th Janet concert in 1 year and that I was able to finish out my year with her. @janetjackson You are the ultimate performer… pic.twitter.com/yKOZcxo2uB — Imani. (@ThatsJustImani_) November 16, 2025