Former Texans Player In Critical Condition

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan early on Sunday morning and is in critical but stable condition. The New York Police Department transported a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The Jets are aware of the situation but declined further comment. New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed his support for Boyd and his loved ones. Boyd, signed by the Jets in the offseason, has not played a game this season after being placed on injured reserve in August.

