Visas Expedited for 2026 World Cup

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump have collaborated to prioritize visa interviews for FIFA World Cup ticket-holders. The new FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) aims to streamline the visa acquisition process for the 2026 World Cup, potentially increasing international attendance. The announcement was made on Monday, November 17, 2025, with the goal of facilitating a smoother experience for fans attending the tournament.

President Donald Trump said the US is creating a priority visa system for 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket holders to handle the large number of visitors expected for the soccer event https://t.co/A54w3uRG1f pic.twitter.com/MIf9xalzPP — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) November 17, 2025