Visas Expedited for 2026 World Cup

FIFA, White House announce expedited visa interviews for 2026 World Cup ticketholders

Published on November 17, 2025

Mexico City Daily Life And Economy
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump have collaborated to prioritize visa interviews for FIFA World Cup ticket-holders. The new FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS) aims to streamline the visa acquisition process for the 2026 World Cup, potentially increasing international attendance. The announcement was made on Monday, November 17, 2025, with the goal of facilitating a smoother experience for fans attending the tournament.

