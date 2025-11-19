Listen Live
Ne-Yo To Make Broadway Debut

Ne-Yo Joins Alicia Keys’ Hit Musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ for His Broadway Debut

Published on November 18, 2025

Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Ne-Yo is set to make his Broadway debut in the Alicia Keys-crafted musical “Hell’s Kitchen” as the character Davis starting December 4, 2025. The R&B artist expressed his excitement for this new storytelling opportunity, calling it a special and meaningful experience. Alicia Keys welcomed Ne-Yo into the cast, noting that his addition will bring more magic to the production centered on community and self-discovery. With a talented cast and creative team, “Hell’s Kitchen” continues to establish itself as a vibrant and culturally rich Broadway production. Rush tickets will be available for fans to see Ne-Yo’s debut up close.

