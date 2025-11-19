Ne-Yo To Make Broadway Debut

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Ne-Yo is set to make his Broadway debut in the Alicia Keys-crafted musical “Hell’s Kitchen” as the character Davis starting December 4, 2025. The R&B artist expressed his excitement for this new storytelling opportunity, calling it a special and meaningful experience. Alicia Keys welcomed Ne-Yo into the cast, noting that his addition will bring more magic to the production centered on community and self-discovery. With a talented cast and creative team, “Hell’s Kitchen” continues to establish itself as a vibrant and culturally rich Broadway production. Rush tickets will be available for fans to see Ne-Yo’s debut up close.

Say hello to #HellsKitchenBway’s next Davis… Grammy Award winner @NeYoCompound!!! 💥💥💥 Catch him in his Broadway debut starting December 4 through January 25: https://t.co/JOrgEQTJ7s pic.twitter.com/CoLiLG0V9X — HELL'S KITCHEN: Alicia Keys’ Hit Broadway Musical (@HellsKitchenBwy) November 17, 2025