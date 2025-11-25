CLASSIC CONVOS: Jimmy Cozier Returns: “She’s All I Got”

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

If you remember the early 2000s R&B scene, you definitely remember the falsetto that took over the airwaves. Jimmy Cozier stopped by Majic 102.1 to chop it up with the legendary Madd Hatta, and the conversation was nothing short of a family reunion. The vibes were nostalgic, honest, and incredibly forward-looking as Jimmy reflected on his classic hit “She’s All I Got,” introduced some serious new talent, and dropped gems on the future of R&B.

Let’s keep it real—when “She’s All I Got” drops, the party still goes up. But Jimmy revealed a surprising truth during the interview: he wasn’t always feeling the record. Produced by Mike City, the track was a pivot suggested by Ron Gilliard to help Jimmy embrace his Black American roots. “You are Jimmy Cozier the product,” Gilliard told him, convincing him to own the song. Jimmy candidly admitted that his struggle to define his own identity kept him from replicating that massive success immediately, but today? There’s no anger, just growth.

He didn’t come alone, either. Jimmy brought the heat with Cleo Fox, The Saxophonist straight out of Detroit via Houston, who’s been tearing up stages throughout Houston. Also in the building was the powerhouse songwriter Stacy Barthe. If you don’t know the name, you definitely know the pen—she’s written for icons like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Alicia Keys.

Jimmy and Stacy, this duo is cooking up something special called “Safe House.” Born from the need for a sanctuary where creatives can escape the industry’s toxicity, Safe House is about “WePOC”—We People of Culture. Stacy broke it down perfectly, noting how the industry often abandons artists after they fall from grace. Safe House is the cure, a place to create, heal, and build community.

But the proudest moment? That came when Jimmy spoke about his daughter, Nali. The legacy is officially continuing. Nali is making waves with her new single “Crossfaded,” and get this—she even redid her dad’s classic “She’s All I Got.” Jimmy joked about God’s sense of humor in bringing him back to life through his daughter’s voice, but you could hear the pride.

From honoring the past to building a safer future for our creatives, Jimmy Cozier is proving that true artistry never fades—it just evolves.