Sweeping Changes Coming to SNAP Program

New changes to SNAP benefit requirements are causing concern nationwide, potentially leading to millions losing access to benefits. The changes, set to take effect next year, will require recipients to work, volunteer, or attend job training for at least 80 hours a month. Food advocates worry that these changes will worsen food insecurity, with high demand for charitable food programs already evident. The USDA has advised states not to count November for work requirements due to the government shutdown, and most of the country is expected to see cuts starting in March.

