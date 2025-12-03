Clippers Clip Chris

Source: David Jensen / Getty

The Los Angeles Clippers have announced that they are parting ways with Chris Paul, a future Basketball Hall of Fame point guard. The decision was reportedly not initiated by Paul, and comes as a surprise as he had returned to the team for his final NBA season. Clippers President Lawrence Frank confirmed the decision, expressing gratitude for Paul’s impact on the franchise. Paul, a 12-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has had a historic career and is considered one of the most accomplished players in Clippers franchise history.