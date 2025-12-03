Michael Jordan Races Into NASCAR Lawsuit

Source: Simon M Bruty / Getty

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are suing NASCAR in a federal antitrust case over the sport’s charter system, which they claim favors top teams and limits competition for smaller outfits. The lawsuit challenges NASCAR’s 2025 charter agreements, arguing they reinforce a monopoly and hinder revenue opportunities for teams. The dispute highlights tension between NASCAR executives and team owners, with potential implications for the sport’s future. The outcome of the trial could reshape how teams operate, who controls the sport, and how racing money is shared, marking a significant turning point in U.S. motorsports.