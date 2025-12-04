The PlayStation Turns 30

Source: JIMMY BEUNARDEAU / Getty

The PlayStation has become a cultural icon over its 30-year history, with its influence extending beyond gaming into movies, TV shows, and fashion. The console’s success can be attributed to its ability to evolve with technology, starting with CD-ROMs in 1995. Sony’s strategic decisions, such as consulting game developers early on and targeting teens and young adults, helped establish the PlayStation as a household name. Despite some setbacks, like the expensive PS3 and a network hack, Sony has continued to innovate with each new console release, offering immersive experiences and exclusive games. PlayStation franchises have successfully transitioned to movies and TV shows, attracting new audiences and showcasing the brand’s storytelling prowess. The PlayStation’s impact is evident in various forms of media and consumer products, reflecting its enduring popularity and passionate fan base.